The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education has begun the process of interviewing candidates who meet the criteria for the fields offered for the fourteenth session 2021, and will continue until the end of February, while the names of the winners of this session will be announced next April.

The Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, Amal Al-Afifi, stressed the importance of this stage, which comes within the timetable of the current session, in which a number of specialists in the various fields offered for this session, which include 9 distributed into 18 categories, are participating in it: The field of the educational personality that has made outstanding contributions To support the excellence of the education process, the general education field (the local creative teacher category, the Arab creative teacher category, the promising teacher category, the institutional educational performance category), the higher education field (the distinguished university professor category), and the people of determination field (the individuals category and the institutions / centers category ), The field of creativity in teaching the Arabic language (the distinguished teacher category, the distinguished university professor category locally, and the distinguished university professor category in the Arab world), the field of education and community service (the institutions category, the distinguished Emirati family category), and the educational research field (the educational research category and the research category And child literature studies), the field of educational authorship for the child (the category of educational innovations), and the field of innovative educational projects and programs (individuals, institutions, and students).

Al-Afifi explained that the interviews are conducted via remote communication technology in compliance with the precautionary and preventive measures during this period, and the arbitrators conduct interviews “virtually” with the candidates who meet the criteria for these fields at the local and Arab levels, noting that the award has developed the technical infrastructure for its website. By employing the latest advanced technologies that guarantee the quality of performance and the required confidentiality during the various stages of receiving, sorting and evaluating candidates’ applications.

Al-Afifi pointed out that the award adopts transparency and objectivity in all stages of performance, as an embodiment of its mission to stimulate the elements of the educational process to excel, creativity and leadership that give positive effects on the educational process in its general and high parts within the country and the Arab world.





