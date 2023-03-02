The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education announced the end of the deadline for receiving participants’ applications for the current session in the field of “Khalifa International Award for Early Education”, which started last September.

As of yesterday, the specialized screening committees started the process of sorting applications for candidates in this field from all over the world, while the names of the winners will be announced next May.

This comes as a prelude to the arbitration process, which is carried out objectively and transparently through the awarding committee, whose membership includes a number of the most prominent early education experts in the world.

The Khalifa International Award for Early Education Field Committee is chaired by Professor Stephen Barnett, co-founder and director of the National Institute for Early Education, a member of the Institute’s Board of Governors and Professor of Education at Rutgers University.

The committee includes Professor Jana Fleming, Director of Early Childhood Development at the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Professor Iram Siraj, OBE Professor of Child Development and Education at Oxford University, and Professor Nirmala Rao Serena H. Yang, Professor of Early Childhood Development and Education, Senior Professor. Child Development and Education from the University of Hong Kong and Fatima Ahmed Abdullah Al Bastaki, Nitaq Director – Director of the Chinese Language Expansion Project at the Emirates Foundation for School Education.

Amal Al-Afifi, Secretary-General of the Khalifa Award for Education, confirmed that there is a great demand from all over the world to participate in this field, which the award presented for the first time in the world, with the aim of enhancing the social, physical, mental, intellectual, creative, psychological, cognitive and emotional aspects of the various early education and childhood years.

She explained that this field aims to enrich innovative education programs distinguished by research, studies, programmes, curricula, methodologies and advanced teaching methods in the field of early education and motivate teachers, “creators of change” through best practices and innovation in the field of early education, as well as activating and encouraging the role of specialized centers, institutions and educational companies in the field of childhood. Introducing the most successful individual experiences in the field of early education, benefiting from the best studies and the most successful programs, methodologies and educational practices in early childhood, and motivating their application in educational institutions within the country.

Al-Afifi added that the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Learning introduced two categories: the category of research and studies and the category of programs, curricula, methodologies and teaching methods.