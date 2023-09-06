The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education launched its seventeenth session 2023-2024, including 10 areas at the local and Arab levels, including: educational legal personality, public education, education and community service, people of determination, creativity in teaching Arabic, higher education, educational research, and educational authorship for children. , innovative educational projects and programmes, in addition to launching the second cycle of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education, which includes: the category of research and studies, and the category of programs, curricula, methodologies and teaching methods>

Starting today, September 6, the General Secretariat of the Award began receiving applications for candidates in various fields until next January 12, and the files of the candidates are submitted electronically through the award website, and the processes of sorting, evaluating, and arbitrating the nominated works are carried out electronically by specialized scientific committees in each of the fields presented.

This came during the conference organized by the General Secretariat of the Award today in Abu Dhabi to announce the activities of the seventeenth session, the fields presented in it, the specific criteria for candidacy for each field, and other mechanisms for submitting files electronically, in addition to the time plan for this session, applied workshops, and introductory programs offered in it.

At the beginning of the conference, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, said, “Today, the Khalifa Award for Education launches the seventeenth session, so that this award continues the march of excellence in the educational field locally, regionally, and internationally. Achievements in this regard, as the award highlighted distinguished teaching and administrative cadres and community entities, who all made outstanding contributions to the education process at various levels.”

Al-Dhaheri added that the award succeeded in being a bridge and exchanging expertise and experiences between the various elements of the educational process, and from here we find a wide turnout for participation in the award’s activities and nomination for it through its various sessions, as the award constituted a platform for excellence, leadership and creativity in the educational field, and today we are looking forward to its launch again. For the award in this session, which witnesses a series of events, introductory programs and applied workshops, and we invite the various elements of the educational field to interact and nominate in the areas presented, as the award is concerned with excellence in its mission, objectives and role in supporting the advancement of the education sector and foreseeing its future.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Award, Dr. Suad Al-Suwaidi, stressed the importance of this session, which represents a vital addition to the educational process of the Khalifa Award since its inception in 2007, and its mission, objectives and executive programs that aim to motivate workers in the educational field to excel and launch initiatives and projects that enhance the renaissance of education, quality of performance and excellence. educational outcomes.

She pointed out that the award succeeded during 17 years in bringing about a qualitative shift in the culture of excellence in the educational field, in both its public and university levels, through the fields presented in it, and in supporting the culture of excellence and motivating workers in the education sector to be creative, innovative and pioneering, which had the greatest impact in leading the award to educational awards at all levels. local, regional and international.

During the press conference, Dr. Suad Al-Suwaidi reviewed the time plan for the current session, which started today to receive applications for candidates electronically via the website developed by the General Secretariat of the Award in accordance with the highest applied standards for smart platforms, which enhances the quality of services provided to candidates and shortens time and effort.

Al-Suwaidi indicated that the time plan also includes the start of sorting the applications of the candidates by the General Secretariat of the Award as a priority stage from 15 to 24 January, after which the Executive Committee of the Khalifa Award for Education and the Screening Committee for the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education will undertake the screening stage for the nominated works in the period. From January 25 to February 7, and the process of judging and evaluating the work of the candidates is carried out by specialized committees in the period from February 8 to March 19, after which the results are delivered to the office of the Secretary-General of the Award during the period from March 20 to March 28, and a ceremony honoring the candidates will be held in the period from the end of April to mid-May next.

She emphasized the award’s interest in enhancing the awareness base of the fields presented and the nomination mechanisms through workshops that promote the exchange of excellence experiences between potential winners and candidates, in addition to the presence of specialized work teams of coordinators and arbitrators at the local, Arab and international levels, with the aim of enhancing communication with candidates from various educational institutions within the country. And outside it, whether for the fields presented in the Khalifa Award for Education or the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education.

For her part, member of the Executive Committee, Dr. Jameela Khanji, touched on the areas of the Khalifa Award for Education offered at the state level, which include areas: general education (the category of creative teachers locally and in the Arab world, and the category of institutional educational performance), and the field of education and community service (the category of institutions, and the category of distinguished Emirati families). and People of Determination (the category of individuals, and the category of institutions and centers), and talked about the specific criteria for candidacy for each of them, and the mechanisms of candidacy.

A member of the Executive Committee, Dr. Khaled Al-Abri, gave a presentation on the areas of the award offered at the level of the Arab world, including: the educational legal personality that is granted to personalities who have made outstanding contributions to the education process at the local and Arab levels, and the field of creativity in teaching the Arabic language (the distinguished teacher category, and the locally distinguished university professor category). And in the Arab world), the field of higher education (the distinguished university professor category), the field of educational research (the category of educational research), the field of educational authorship for children (the category of educational creations, the category of research studies of children’s literature), and the field of educational projects and programs (the category of individuals, the category of institutions, and the category of the students).

Hamid Ibrahim, a member of the Executive Committee, gave a presentation on the field of the Khalifa International Award for Early Education, which was presented for the first time in the world with the aim of promoting the advancement of early childhood and highlighting the most prominent scientific and practical practices under the auspices of this category, and providing an environment that stimulates growth, creativity and excellence. This field offers two categories: research and studies, programmes, curricula, methodologies and teaching methods. The awarding committee, which includes a number of senior specialists in early education worldwide, undertakes the process of evaluating and arbitrating the works nominated for this field.