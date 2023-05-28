Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education organized an applied workshop entitled “Environmental Sustainability for Future Generations”, which was attended by Dr. Suad Al-Suwaidi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Award. Obaid Suleiman Al-Jaidi, senior specialist in awareness programs at the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, spoke in it.

The workshop emphasized that the sustainability of the environment and the preservation of wild and innate life is the duty of the current generations towards future generations, hence the importance of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair’s message in highlighting sustainability, the need to expand the base of community awareness of it among individuals and various parties, and instill concepts of sustainability among young people at an age stage early.

Obaid Al Jaidi said: “Since its inception, the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi has developed plans and programs for environmental awareness targeting all sectors and groups of society. And the conditions of the world and its changes in important areas such as: biodiversity, waste, energy, and other pressing global issues such as climate change. He added: “The authority has developed multiple programs targeting the youth category in schools and universities, which have won many awards, such as the Environmental Marathon Program and my initiative (Sustainable Schools and Universities), in which 81,464 students participated, and contributed to building the capabilities and competencies of students and teachers, and encouraging them to participate in promoting environmental sustainability in schools.” Universities and society in general.

partnership

The Authority, in partnership with the Emirates Nature-WWF, is implementing the “Communication with Nature” program that inspires young people in the United Arab Emirates and encourages them to explore the country’s natural heritage. 423 activities have been implemented within this program, with the participation of 10,569 young men and women.

At the end of the workshop, Dr. Suad Al-Suwaidi presented a certificate of appreciation to Obaid Al-Jaidi for his support of the award process.