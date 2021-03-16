Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh announced Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», in 2021 in a state UAE “The Year of the Fifty” and that is a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of the state, where it begins Year fifty Officially, on April 6, 2021, and will continue until March 31, 2022. This announcement is accompanied by the launch of initiatives, events and celebrations for a year, under the supervision of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee Celebration Committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Her Highness Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Committee, and representatives of various federal and local state institutions.

The activities related to the fiftieth year revolve around the following main pillars:

Launching the year of the fiftieth in a festive spirit that includes everyone who considers the UAE their homeland.

Inviting the people of the country to reflect on the values ​​and achievements of the past, with pride and pride in our founding fathers.

Inspiring young people to develop their perceptions about the ambitions of the next fifty years, and supporting them to achieve qualitative national achievements that enhance the process of progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God preserve him”, said: “The year of 50 is a historic moment in our journey that began since the announcement of the UAE in 1971 … it is a celebration of the great will and strong determination of our founding fathers.” In building our state and the efforts made by the people of the homeland until our country, praise be to God, has become one of the largest developed and developed countries in the world.

An opportunity to meditate

His Highness, the President of the State, appreciated the efforts that participated with us from all nationalities and contributed with us to building this young country. His Highness added: “The year of fifty constitutes an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past fifty years as we prepare to launch with confidence in our next journey.”

His Highness said: “The celebrations include a series of initiatives that invite everyone to reflect on the ancient history, the noble values ​​and the unique achievements of the country, and envision its future as we go on our way to the centenary, with a commitment to building this future by supporting our youth and providing them with the tools and skills necessary to move forward. .

His Highness added: “Our world today is changing at an unprecedented speed, and this change is accompanied by many opportunities that open the horizons for innovation and creativity .. We must all redouble efforts and work to create new ideas and quality initiatives and preserve our wealth, values ​​and diversity of our society, all of which contribute to a better tomorrow and a bright future for our country. ».

Celebration Committee

The Committee for the Celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee was formed in December 2019 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai «may God protect him» .. The committee is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Committee. In addition to its mission to define the details of the UAE’s golden jubilee celebrations, and to develop and implement a comprehensive plan to celebrate the fiftieth year at the federal and local levels, the committee works to implement a diverse agenda that covers strategic pillars that include many development initiatives aimed at leading changes through social, economic and developmental policies for future generations.