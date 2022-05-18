Abu Dhabi (Etihad)





The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, was keen to bless and support all efforts aimed at strengthening and activating civilized and cultural communication in the world, based on his deep belief in the principles of tolerance and moderation in Islam, and the importance of coexistence between different religions and cultures and the rejection of violence and extremism. .

He, may God have mercy on him, derived this approach in adhering to the values ​​of tolerance, moderation and cultural and civilized coexistence from the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, who devoted part of his life to spreading the culture of tolerance and dialogue, and rejecting all factors of division and hatred among peoples. .

He called, may God have mercy on him, on more than one occasion, for communication, dialogue and interaction between countries and peoples to root out violence and hatred and build an alliance for understanding and peace.

He suggested, may God have mercy on him, that this dialogue take place through the organization of an international conference sponsored by the United Nations; With the aim of promoting understanding among civilizations and laying the foundations for tolerance in human relations.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, when receiving on September 7, 2008 the eminent scholars and preachers who, may God have mercy on him, used to host them during the blessed month of Ramadan each year, valued their great role in spreading awareness, love and moderation among Muslims, stressing the importance of spreading moderation. And the moderation that characterizes our true Islamic religion and its tolerant principles, pointing to the importance of the role of religious scholars in spreading these values ​​and principles and deepening them in the hearts of Muslims everywhere and developing them, to keep pace with the changes of the era and its developments, while preserving the essence of this belief and the lofty meanings it carries based on compassion. Fraternity, tolerance and love for people.

He also praised, may God have mercy on him, upon receiving distinguished scholars of Islam on September 23, 2007 during the blessed month of Ramadan, for their role in spreading love and moderation among all Muslims, in light of the intellectual and cultural challenges facing the Islamic world that distort the tolerance and moderation of Islam. He affirmed the support and dissemination of the culture of moderation and moderation that characterizes our true Islamic religion and its tolerant principles.

He also stressed the role of religious scholars in spreading these values ​​and principles and deepening them in the hearts of Muslims everywhere and developing them to keep pace with the changes and developments of the era, while preserving the essence of this belief and the lofty meanings it bears based on compassion, brotherhood, tolerance, moderation, moderation and love of good for people.

The eminent scholars praised the humanitarian stances of the UAE and the benevolent hands of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, to support Muslims and the needy around the world. They said that the UAE has become a pioneer in adopting the principles of moderation and moderation in Islam and rejecting violence and extremism that have nothing to do with Islam and Muslims. They stressed that these great positions of the UAE find all appreciation and respect from various peoples of the world.

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, affirmed, in his speech before the Third International Knowledge Conference, which was held on December 11, 2007 in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, the depth, progress and authenticity of Arab and Islamic civilization, and said: “The Arab world has contributed since the seventh century AD in The birth of true knowledge based on experience and science, after he brought all the sciences and knowledge of other peoples and placed them in the hands of their scholars who studied and scrutinized them and then built on them and were able to create new sciences and knowledge that were not known before, which indicates that Arab civilization and the Arab world were the cornerstones of the birth of knowledge and its transmission to other peoples.

He also stressed: “Our Arab and Islamic civilization is still able to provide an integrated system of knowledge that supports communication and understanding between it and the peoples of the world, because it is fully aware of the importance of interaction between all peoples of the earth, and even communication with various civilizations and cultures, ancient and modern alike.”