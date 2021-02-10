Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, congratulated the people of the United Arab Emirates, residents and the Arab nation for the success of the Hope Probe in its mission, praising the exceptional effort of the people of the Emirates who turned the dream into a reality, and fulfilled the aspirations of generations of Arabs who remained hopeful Entrenched in the space race, which remained the preserve of a limited number of countries.

His Highness, the President of the State, said: “This achievement would not have been achieved without perseverance on a project whose idea appeared at the end of 2013 at the hands of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,” may God protect him “, who followed him moment by moment until he reached I went to him in peace. ” His Highness also praised His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, for whom all support was made so that hope could be fulfilled and that the world would see it with us with amazement and appreciation. “All greetings are to their Highnesses and the national team of researchers and scholars.”

Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohammed bin Zayed when they visited the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, where it was announced that the Hope probe would arrive at Mars yesterday evening.

His Highness praised the project as it arose as a result of a sincere and tireless institutional effort, and from an ambitious vision aimed at serving the UAE national project in particular, and humanity and the scientific community in general, fulfilling the hopes of millions of Arabs to have a firm footing in the field of space exploration. Yesterday evening, the UAE entered history as the first Arab country to reach Mars, and the fifth country in the world to achieve this achievement after the Hope Probe, within the UAE project to explore Mars, succeeded in reaching the Red Planet, capping the first 50 years since its establishment in 1971. With an unprecedented historical and scientific event at the level of previous Mars missions, as the Emirati exploration Mars mission aims to provide scientific data that humans have not previously reached about the red planet.

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohammed bin Zayed and Hamdan bin Mohammed inside the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center

At 7:42 pm yesterday, the “Hope Probe” succeeded in entering the capture orbit around the Red Planet, thus accomplishing the most difficult stage of its space mission, after a trip that took about seven months in space, in which it traveled more than 493 million kilometers, to form its arrival to the planet Al-Ahmar is in preparation for the start of his scientific mission, by providing a wealth of scientific data to the scientific community in the world, a milestone in the UAE’s accelerated development process, and for this achievement to be a celebration befitting the golden jubilee of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates Union, summarizing its inspiring story, as a country that made the culture of the impossible an idea and approach Live work and translation on the ground.

The UAE has become the first to reach the orbit of the Red Planet among three other space missions that will arrive this February to Mars, led in addition to the UAE, by the United States and China.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, congratulated the people of the Emirates and the Arab nation for achieving this historic achievement. Their Highnesses were keen to follow the historical moment from the ground control station of the Al-Amal probe in Al-Khawaneej, Dubai.

The greatest celebration

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that this historic achievement of the arrival of the Hope Probe to Mars is the greatest celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the UAE Federation .. and establishes for its new launch in the next fifty years .. with dreams and aspirations that have no ceiling, adding His Highness: «We will continue Achievement of achievements, and we will build on them bigger and greater achievements ».

His Highness pointed out that “the real achievement that we are proud of is our success in building Emirati scientific capabilities that constitute a qualitative addition to the global scientific community.”

His Highness said: “We dedicate the achievement of Mars to the people of the Emirates and the Arab peoples … Our success proves that the Arabs are able to regain their scientific standing … and revive the glories of our ancestors whose civilization and their knowledge illuminated the darkness of the world.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded by saying: “Our celebration of the UAE’s Golden Jubilee at the Mars station .. Our Emirati and Arab youth are invited to ride the Emirates Scientific Express, which has set off at full speed.”

Scientific renaissance

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said: “The success of the Hope Probe in reaching its orbit around Mars represents an Arab and Islamic achievement .. achieved with the minds and arms of the sons and daughters of Zayed, to place the state in the ranks of countries. Which has reached the depth of space », indicating that His Highness pointed out that the UAE’s arrival to Mars celebrates the course of the fifty years in a manner befitting the experience of our country, and reflects its true image to the world.

His Highness added: “The UAE project to explore Mars paves the way for a new 50 years of sustainable scientific renaissance in the UAE.” His Highness expressed his pride in this historic Emirati and Arab achievement, which was led by national cadres of Emirati scientists and engineers, stressing that the UAE’s true and most valuable wealth is the human being .. and the nation’s investment in its sons and daughters constitutes a fundamental pillar in all our development policies and strategies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “Emirati youth, armed with knowledge and knowledge, will lead our development and renaissance for the next 50 years … and the Emirates Mars Exploration Project has contributed to building highly qualified Emirati cadres qualified to achieve more achievements in the space sector.”

A space-sized achievement

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, praised the team of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project of young national cadres and engineers, and the efforts they made over more than six years to transform the dream Mars into a reality we celebrate today. His Highness said: “The success of the Al-Amal probe in its historic space journey to reach its orbit around the Red Planet is an Emirati and Arab achievement of the size of space,” affirming that “the Emirates Mars Exploration Project marks a new chapter in the record of the UAE’s achievements in the field of space science on a global level,” It supports the state’s efforts in building a sustainable knowledge economy based on advanced technological industries.

His Highness congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai «God bless him» and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on this achievement, pointing out that “the UAE’s celebration of its fiftieth anniversary has become associated with the arrival to Mars .. and this achievement places a great responsibility before future generations that will build on it in the next fifty years.”