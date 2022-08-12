Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, said: The youth are the nation’s true wealth, its strategic capital and the source of its energy that will continue the process of building and giving in the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun stressed the need to create the appropriate environment to develop the skills of young people, develop their competencies and improve their capabilities, by introducing qualitative initiatives aimed at developing human resources and enabling them to face future challenges, and contributing to strengthening the balance of the United Arab Emirates and its role in the process of human development.

He explained that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State “may God protect him”, has implemented a clear and strong strategy to support and empower young people, whether in terms of providing an advanced educational system or creating the appropriate environment to unleash energies and creativity, or through Supporting competencies and their participation in decision-making and decision-making processes, and managing programs, institutions, bodies and ministries.

He pointed out that the state had taken the lead in appointing a number of young citizens to prestigious positions and service ministries, in which everyone proved their excellence. He stressed that the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court has, over the past years and since its establishment, launched qualitative initiatives directed at the sons of martyrs with the aim of supporting government efforts aimed at empowering the youth.