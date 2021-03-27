Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, “Wahat Al Karama” participated in the global community reviving the Earth Hour event, by turning off all its lights from 8:30 to 9:30 pm, with the aim of joining the global efforts exerted in the field of promoting a sense of environmental responsibility among community members and government institutions, And a pledge to protect the planet and preserve its natural resources through a sustainable lifestyle.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, said: “We turned off the lights and light bulbs in the Oasis of Dignity, whose walls sparkle with lamps of pride and honor clad with the names of martyrs and heroes of the nation that illuminate the path of the future for future generations, and present honorable models. For sacrifice and giving ».

He added: “The participation of Wahat Al Karama in reviving the Earth Hour event comes to confirm our commitment to applying the best international standards to reduce the environmental footprint and reduce pollution, and to spread the culture of environmental awareness, and to create a safe and sustainable environment at the state level.”

He stressed that this global event constitutes an intercontinental opportunity to show solidarity with global initiatives calling for environmental preservation, and to encourage all groups and segments of society to move positively towards environmental issues, such as the importance of rationalizing energy consumption, and facing climate change and global warming.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan explained that the United Arab Emirates, thanks to the directives of its wise leadership, has made great strides in dealing with climate change and reducing the environmental footprint by launching a set of national initiatives and taking a series of measures to mitigate climate change and adapt to its repercussions. It should be noted that Earth Hour is a global event that aims to encourage individuals and institutions to implement initiatives that contribute to rationalizing water and electricity consumption, reducing pollution and preserving the environment.