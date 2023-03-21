Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Affairs Office, affirmed that the mother is the cornerstone of building a strong, sound and cohesive society that is able to move forward towards excellence, giving and sustainable growth, pointing out that the mothers of the martyrs of the Emirates have written the most wonderful examples, the most magnificent images and the noblest meanings of sacrifice and giving. And sacrifice when they sacrificed the lives of their livers in defense of the nation’s menstruation and preserving it so that its banner would remain high and fluttering, so they became inspiring models and eternal illuminations in the nation’s conscience and memory.

In his speech on the occasion of Mother’s Day, which falls on March 21 of each year, he said, “The mother will remain the source of inspiration and the educator of generations and the most important element in the education system to preserve our noble and authentic values.” From our wise leadership.

He pointed out that the United Arab Emirates, under the guidance and interest of the wise leadership represented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is considered one of the countries in the world most keen on caring for mother women and providing them with all aspects of support in various fields.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan congratulated Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, “Mother of the Emirates”, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation, stressing that Her Highness devoted most of her activities to supporting and empowering women. Emirati women and encourage them to innovate and excel so that they become an honorable example in all sectors and all fields.

Motherhood in the Emirates is highly appreciated, which paved the way for it to exercise all rights that are based on the values ​​of justice and equality, in continuation of the approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, as the UAE joins the countries of the world in celebrating Mother’s Day, which constitutes An annual event that sheds light on the mother and her role in raising generations and building the ideal family.