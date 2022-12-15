Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Yesterday, the activities of the fifth winter camp for the sons of the nation’s martyrs, “The Sons of Pride Camp,” were concluded yesterday in the Ramah area in the city of Al Ain, which was organized by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Zayed School of Falconry and Desert Physiognomy, the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and the International Fund. to preserve Houbara, and the “Barari” Natural Resources Company, with the wide participation of the children of martyrs within the age group of 12 to 18 years.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, said: The Martyrs’ Affairs Office stems in its initiatives and programs from the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, with the importance of providing the necessary care and attention to the families of the martyrs of the homeland. Stressing that His Highness places them at the top of his priorities, and always directs the need to make efforts and harness the capabilities to empower this segment dear to the heart of the wise leadership and the hearts of all the people of the country, and to refine their skills, talents and capabilities and prepare them to contribute positively to supporting the UAE’s march towards elevation, excellence and prosperity.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan explained that the camp, in its fifth edition, achieved the desired goal of developing the leadership, professional and life skills of the children of the martyrs, passing through the enhancement of their knowledge and increasing self-reliance, and ending with the consolidation of the principles of pride in the cultural and national heritage of the United Arab Emirates, through the revival of the heritage ancestors and preserving the authentic Emirati customs and traditions.

The camp included many recreational and educational events, the most prominent of which were practical lessons on the principles and ethics of Arab falconry, in addition to lessons on the basics of hunting, falconry and bird species, and educational heritage lectures on the types of folk arts. And training on the basics of camping and building with the mud that was prevalent in the past.

For their part, the sons of the participating martyrs expressed their thanks and appreciation for the wise leadership that gives them great care and attention, stressing their determination to continue working hard and diligently to contribute to preserving the country’s achievements and gains.

It is noteworthy that the winter camp for the sons of pride is a periodic event within the framework of the initiatives launched by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, which follows up on their affairs and needs and coordinates with other official authorities in the country in order to provide full support and ensure care and attention for the families of the martyrs of the homeland.