Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Vladimir Zelensky, President of the Republic of Ukraine, visited the Oasis of Dignity yesterday, as part of his official visit to the country, where he was received by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs’ Families in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun during his meeting with the President of Ukraine (WAM)

Upon his arrival, His Excellency reviewed the honor guard ceremony and then placed a wreath in front of the martyr’s monument, which consists of 31 tablets, each based on the other as a symbol of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and her heroic soldiers. Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, during a tour by Zelensky in the various parts of the oasis, gave a comprehensive explanation about the oasis and its facilities, which symbolize the heroic and sacrifices of the brave people of the Emirates and express many of the venerable national values ​​and connotations. At the end of the tour, His Excellency Vladimir Zelensky, President of the Republic of Ukraine, recorded a word in the guestbook in which he expressed his appreciation to the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.