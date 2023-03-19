Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, received yesterday at Wahat Al Karama, His Excellency Klaus Iohannis, President of the Republic of Romania, who is on an official visit to the state. Environment, and Sultan Muhammad Majid Al Ali, UAE Ambassador to Romania.

Upon His Excellency’s arrival at the Wahat Al Karama, he reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan the honor guard ceremony, then laid a wreath in front of the Martyr’s Monument, which consists of 31 panels leaning on each other as a symbol of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the UAE leadership, its people and its heroic soldiers.

amenities

The President of Romania toured the various pavilions of the oasis, listening to a detailed explanation from Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the oasis and its facilities, whose details embody the heroics and sacrifices of the brave sons of the UAE and express many of the great national values ​​and connotations. At the end of the tour, the President of the Republic of Romania recorded a speech in the guestbook. In it, he expressed his appreciation for the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.

It is noteworthy that the Wahat Al Karama is a national and cultural landmark in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as it was built to commemorate the heroism and sacrifices of the UAE martyrs in order to defend the homeland and protect its gains and achievements.