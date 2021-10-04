Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives the Israeli Minister of Interior in Wahat Al Karama

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, received today, Monday, in Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, H.E. Ayelet Shaked, the Israeli Minister of Interior and the accompanying delegation on an official visit to the UAE.

Upon her Excellency’s arrival at Wahat Al Karama, she reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan the honor guard ceremony, and then laid a wreath in front of the Martyr’s Monument, which consists of 31 panels leaning on each other as a symbol of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and its heroic soldiers.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, during Shaked’s tour around the oasis, gave a full explanation of the oasis and its facilities, which symbolize the heroism and sacrifices of the brave sons of the UAE and express many great national values ​​and connotations.

The Israeli Minister of Interior also recorded a word in the visitors’ book, expressing her appreciation for the heroism and sacrifices of the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates in the fields of the tournament.

It is noteworthy that the Oasis of Dignity is considered one of the most prominent national and cultural landmarks in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as it was built to commemorate the heroism of the UAE martyrs and their sacrifices in order to defend the homeland and protect its gains and achievements.

Source: wam