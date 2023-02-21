Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, received Lieutenant General Democritus Zervakis, Chief of Staff of the Cypriot National Guard, who is on an official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at the Wahat Al Karama, he reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan the honor guard ceremony, then laid a wreath in front of the Martyr’s Monument, which consists of 31 panels, each leaning on the other, as a symbol of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and its heroic soldiers.

He toured the various pavilions of the oasis, listening to a detailed explanation from Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan about the oasis and its facilities, whose details embody the heroics and sacrifices of the brave sons of the UAE and express many of the great national values ​​and connotations.

At the end of the tour, the Chief of Staff of the National Guard recorded a speech in the visitors’ book expressing his appreciation for the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.

It is noteworthy that the Oasis of Karama is a national and cultural landmark in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as it was built to commemorate the heroism and sacrifices of the UAE martyrs in order to defend the homeland and protect its gains and achievements.