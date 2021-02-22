Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, received yesterday at Wahat Al Karama, His Excellency Albert Damantang Camara, Minister of Security and Civil Protection in the Republic of Guinea, who is on an official visit to the state.

Upon his arrival at Oasis of Dignity, he reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan the ceremonies of the Honor Guard, then placed a wreath in front of the Martyr’s Monument, which consists of 31 panels based on each other as a symbol of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and her heroic soldiers.

His Excellency Albert Camara toured the various pavilions of the oasis, listening to a detailed explanation from Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the oasis and its facilities, whose details embody the heroics and sacrifices of the brave people of the Emirates, and express many of the venerable national values ​​and connotations. At the end of the tour, His Excellency recorded a word in the guestbook, expressing his appreciation for the martyrs of the UAE.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun during a meeting with the Kenyan Interior Minister

It is noteworthy that the Oasis of Dignity is a national and civilized landmark in the capital, Abu Dhabi, as it was built to commemorate the heroics and sacrifices of the UAE martyrs in order to defend the homeland and protect its gains and achievements.

Also yesterday, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, in Oasis of Dignity, received His Excellency Dr. Farid Mattiangi, Minister of Interior and National Government Coordination in the Republic of Kenya, who is currently on an official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at Oasis of Dignity, he reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan the ceremonies of the honor guard, then placed a wreath in front of the martyr’s monument.

His Excellency Mattiangi toured the various pavilions of the oasis, listening to a detailed explanation from Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the oasis and its facilities, and at the end of the tour, His Excellency recorded a word in the visitor’s book, in which he expressed his appreciation for the martyrs of the UAE.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan also received yesterday in Wahat Al Karama His Excellency Yankuba Sonko, Minister of Interior of the Republic of The Gambia, who is on an official visit to the country.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun during a meeting with the Gambian Minister of Interior

Upon his arrival at Oasis of Dignity, he reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan the ceremonies of the honor guard, then placed a wreath in front of the martyr’s monument.

His Excellency Yankuba Sonko toured the various wings of the oasis, listening to a detailed explanation from Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the oasis and its facilities.

At the end of the tour, the Gambian Minister of Interior recorded a word in the guestbook, expressing his appreciation for the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.

Also yesterday, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, in Oasis of Dignity, received His Excellency Gilbert Kankondi Malamba, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Security and Martial Affairs of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who is on an official visit to the state.

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receiving the Congolese Deputy Prime Minister

Upon his arrival at Oasis of Dignity, he reviewed with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan the ceremonies of the honor guard, then placed a wreath in front of the martyr’s monument.

His Excellency Kancondi toured the various wings of the oasis, listening to a detailed explanation from Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the oasis and its facilities.

At the end of the tour, His Excellency recorded a word in the guestbook in which he expressed his appreciation for the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.