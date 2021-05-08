Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs’ Families in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, said that the Ramadan lectures that the office used to organize in the blessed month of Ramadan every year come within the framework of keenness to communicate and interact with the families and families of the nation’s martyrs The righteous, and their participation in purposeful and constructive cultural and social activities, and the promotion of the noble community values ​​in which the United Arab Emirates believes.

Participants in the lectures (WAM)

The Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, through visual communication technology, organized the last lecture of the Ramadan series of lectures for this year entitled The Culture of Hope and Optimism in Islam, presented by Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Director of the Counselors Office in Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, which addressed the importance of optimism and hope in Islam.

He said that the tolerant Islamic religion focused on the importance of instilling optimism and a culture of hope in human life and spreading its positive energy in more than one place in the Qur’an and Sunnah and the biography of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, pointing to the importance of hope and optimism in continuing a happy life, whether at home, on the street or at work. He stressed the need to spread hope and optimism among the community and in the family by conveying positive news and encouraging achievement and work and not giving in to the despair and despair that leads to the delay and backwardness of societies.

Dr. Al Dhaheri affirmed that the nation’s righteous martyrs sacrificed their blood and their lives in order to spread hope, spread optimism, rid the oppressed of misery and despair, and enable them to live a better tomorrow that is not tainted by injustice or aggression.