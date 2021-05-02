Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, organized a lecture through visual communication technology, entitled “Love of the Fatherland and Sacrifice”, delivered by Dr. Ahmed Abdulaziz Al-Haddad, Chief Mufti of the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, A member of the faculty at the university, in the presence and participation of a number of families and children of martyrs in all emirates of the country

Participants in the lecture (WAM)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs ‘Families in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office is keen to instill the values, constants and noble principles established by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul. In the hearts of the sons and daughters of the martyrs and their families, through many means and communication tools, including the Ramadan councils during this holy month. He pointed out that the lecture coincides with the celebration of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, stressing that the United Arab Emirates has been able to consolidate its position and leadership in the field of charitable and humanitarian work worldwide, especially in light of the efforts it has made and provided in terms of assistance to various brotherly and friendly countries of the world, including facing challenges The new Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic that has swept the world.

Dr. Khaled Salem Al-Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Director of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, praised the vital and important role played by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office in the field of social upbringing and empowerment, through its activities, activities, lectures and awareness campaigns aimed at instilling noble values ​​and national constants I have an important and effective segment of society, which includes the families and families of the nation’s martyrs. During the lecture, which met with wide interaction, Dr. Ahmed Al-Haddad recalled the values ​​of the late Sheikh Zayed, his virtues and his humanitarian approach to giving and sacrifice, and his sincere endeavors in building the nation and building achievements, and upgrading the standard of decent life for its people by harnessing all capabilities and wealth so that the United Arab Emirates became in the ranks of countries. Developed in various walks of life. Dr. Al-Haddad also recalled the heroics of the nation’s martyrs and their great sacrifices, stressing that the gift of the martyrs will remain written in letters of light in the nation’s conscience, conscience, and the loyal people of the people. He emphasized that the martyrs set the most amazing and sincere examples of giving, generosity, generosity and courage, and they provided lessons full of noble values ​​and venerable principles for future generations, to continue the path and march in defense of the homeland and sacrifice for it.