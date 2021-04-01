Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi organized the activities of the Virtual Sons of Fakhr Spring Camp for the Children of the Righteous Martyrs of the Emirates under the title “Fifty Anniversary”, in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, 2021 of the year of the fiftieth.

The events focused on the achievements of the UAE since its establishment during the past fifty years, in a narrative style and enjoyable adventures that enhance the state of attachment to the national identity, and increase feelings of pride and pride in the state’s progress and its achievements.

One of the sons of the righteous martyrs participates in activities remotely (WAM)

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Muhammad Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Office of Martyrs’ Families in the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, confirmed that the initiative of the Sons of Pride camp comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to propose Qualitative and sustainable initiatives aimed at creating an appropriate environment for empowering the children of the martyrs in various fields, pointing out that the previous sessions of the Sons of Al Fakhr camp greatly contributed to developing the skills and abilities of its participants, enhancing their culture and their technical and scientific capabilities, as well as enhancing their connection to their authentic heritage. He pointed out that the virtual spring camp is an entertaining cultural program that aims to enhance the skills of balance, quickness of mind, focus and harmony between vision and movement, and focuses on the importance of developing the learning process through play.

Close follow-up of the affairs of the children of martyrs and meet their needs

He explained that the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs decided to organize the Sons of Al-Fakhr camp hypothetically for this year in order to preserve the health and safety of the children of the martyrs participating in light of the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and in order to ensure the continuity of this periodic activity that the office started about four years ago, and aims to develop The talents and capabilities of the children of the martyrs, and providing them with entertainment and educational alternatives during the school holidays.

During the camp, the participants downloaded a special program and distributed them to virtual rooms over a period of two days, to carry out the scheduled activities and events in an interesting and fun way with an interactive format, under the supervision of professional mentors in this field.

It is noteworthy that this session of the Sons of Al-Fakhr camp is the first hypothetically and the fifth of this initiative launched by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, which follows up on their affairs and needs, and coordinates with other official authorities in the country in order to provide full support to the families of the martyrs of the homeland.