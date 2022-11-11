Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, continued his series of visits to the families and families of the martyrs in the emirates, as part of the “Contact” campaign organized annually by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office. Yesterday’s tour included a number of families and families of the martyrs in the Emirate of Dubai. .

During the visits, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan met a number of martyrs’ families and members of their families, and conveyed to them the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan visited the homes of the family of the martyr Khamis Saeed Khamis, the family of the martyr Mahra Al Zaabi, and the martyr Muhammad Abdullah Murad, in the Emirate of Dubai.

The series of periodic visits comes within the framework of the keenness of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office to maintain constant communication with the families and families of the nation’s martyrs in various parts of the country, and to determine their needs, conditions and conditions in various fields. you may encounter.