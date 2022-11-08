Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, started a series of visits to the families and families of the martyrs in the emirates of the country, as part of the “Tawasul” campaign organized annually by the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, which included a number of families and families of the martyrs in the Emirate of Fujairah and the neighboring regions, accompanied by His Excellency Saif Ali Saif Al Qubaisi, Director of the Office of Citizens and Society Affairs in the Presidential Office.

During the visits, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan met the families of the martyrs and their families, exchanged cordial conversations with them, and inspected their conditions, explaining that the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs was established with the aim of caring for the families of the martyrs and seeking to follow up their needs, provide them with decent living conditions and enable them to contribute positively to the march of development. The prosperity that the UAE is witnessing under its wise leadership.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan conveyed to the families of the martyrs and their families the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, stressing that the wise leadership highly appreciates the sacrifices of the nation’s martyrs and their families, and always directed to follow up their needs, care and care for them.

He visited the families of the martyrs Ali Muhammad al-Kaabi in Ajman, the family of the martyr Nasser Rashid Al-Zahmi, Khaled Saeed Al-Abdouli, Muhammad Jadid Al-Shehhi, Muhammad Salem Al-Hantoubi and Muhammad Saeed Al-Suraidi in Fujairah, the families of the martyrs Rashid Ahmed Al-Naqbi and Ibrahim Abdullah Al-Shehhi in Khor Fakkan, and the families of the two martyrs Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al-Dhanhani and Gharib Abdullah Al-Khalawi. In Dibba Al-Fujairah, the family of the martyr Suleiman Muhammad Al-Dhahouri in Dibba Al-Hisn, the family of the martyr Saeed Rashid Al-Mahrazi in the Masafi area, and the family of the martyr Sultan Muhammad Al-Ketbi in the Al-Dhaid area.

The series of periodic visits comes within the framework of the keenness of the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs to maintain constant communication with the families and families of the nation’s martyrs in various parts of the country, to touch their needs, follow their conditions, and strive to provide a decent life.

It is noteworthy that the Office of Martyrs’ Families Affairs is keen to follow up on the needs of the families of martyrs and enable them to meet the challenges they may face by continuing to launch programs and initiatives and implement plans that will provide the appropriate environment for the families and families of the martyrs.