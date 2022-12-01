Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, said that the United Arab Emirates has begun a new journey of achievement, giving and excellence, after it achieved achievements that stunned the whole world over the past fifty years of the life of our strong union that laid its foundations and established its pillars. He, God willing, has Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul with the founding fathers.

In a speech on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, he added, “On this blessed day, we recall with pride the sincere efforts made by the founding generation to build a great and immortal country that managed, in record time, to set an example in many fields, whether political, social, economic and others.”

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan explained that the union is no longer a new experience, but has become a tangible reality that every Emirati citizen believes in, and a firm belief among the leadership and the people, indicating that this was the result of the efforts of the loyal sons of the country who believed that our strength, pride and distinction all come as fruits of our unity and cohesion And we cooperated together so that our beloved country remains at the forefront of the countries of the world in terms of security, development and stability.

He pointed out that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul in peace, led the establishment stage with all wisdom, sophistication and courage, while Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, managed the empowerment stage, which contributed to building the Emirati citizen and enhancing his capabilities to be ready to participate with strength, determination and determination in this stage. The launch that the United Arab Emirates is witnessing under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan said, “It gives me pleasure to extend the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.” May God bless him,” and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates, and to Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, and to the people of the Emirates and residents of its good land, on the occasion of the 51st Federation Day of the State, asking the Almighty to repeat this blessed occasion for our wise leadership And our people for many years of goodness, right and blessings.