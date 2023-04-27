Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs’ Families’ Affairs Office, received today at Wahat Al Karama Andrew Little, the New Zealand Minister of Defense, who is on an official visit to the country.

Upon his arrival at the Wahat Al Karama, the New Zealand Minister of Defense reviewed the guard of honor ceremony with Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, then laid a wreath in front of the Martyr’s Monument, which consists of 31 panels leaning on each other, as a symbol of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the leadership of the UAE, its people and its heroic soldiers.

He toured the various pavilions of the oasis, listening to a detailed explanation from Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the oasis and its facilities, whose details embody the heroics and sacrifices of the brave sons of the UAE and express many of the great national values ​​and connotations.

At the end of the tour, the New Zealand Minister of Defense recorded a speech in the visitors’ book expressing his appreciation for the martyrs of the United Arab Emirates.

It should be noted that the “Wahat al-Karama” is a national and cultural landmark in the capital, Abu Dhabi. It was built to commemorate the heroism and sacrifices of the UAE martyrs in order to defend the homeland and protect its gains and achievements.