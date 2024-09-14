His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, offered his condolences on the death of the late Shama bint Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, wife of Ahmed bin Humaid bin Amhi Al Mansouri..

During his visit to the mourning tent in Al Ain, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant her a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace..