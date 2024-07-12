Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Poetry circles in the UAE expressed their sadness over the great loss of poet Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi, one of the pillars of poetry in the country, who passed away.

Poet Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi passed away after a rich poetic career, leaving behind a legacy of immortal national and social poems. His poems are prominent marks on the literary scene in the Emirates, in addition to his participation in the Eastern Region Poets Council in Al Ain with a group of poets.

The late poet was born and lived in Al Ain, and was one of the first poets to establish the poetry movement in Abu Dhabi.

He was a member of the Eastern Region Poets Council in Al Ain, and one of the founders of the council on Abu Dhabi TV.

Poet Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi has a social presence with his beautiful personality and his love and support for poets.

The Emirates Writers and Authors Union participated via the “X” platform in mourning the poet Al Kaabi.

The poet Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi was mourned by a large number of Emiratis, who passed away this morning, Thursday.

Social media users expressed their sadness over the great loss and recalled passages from his poems that affected them and which have a prominent presence in the literary scene in the Emirates.

Read also… The passing of Emirati poet Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Writers and Authors Union and Director of the Poetry Academy in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sultan Al Amimi, mourned the late poet, saying: “The poetry scene has lost one of its great poets. He is the honorable Mr. Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi, father of the poet Mohammed Khalifa bin Hammad Al Kaabi. My sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and all the honorable Bani Kaab, asking God Almighty to have mercy on the deceased, to grant him a place in his spacious heavens, and to inspire his family and relatives with patience.” This was via his account on the “X” platform.