The United Arab Emirates has given the educational process great attention, as it is a fundamental pillar of the progress of nations, for its role in preparing a generation capable of facing challenges and launching towards its future with determination, strength and ability to make change. Based on this, the Khalifa Award for Education, which aims to support education and the educational field, and to motivate the distinguished and creative educational practices, is one of the most prominent evidence that confirms the state’s interest and rational leadership in the successful educational process, for its importance in liberating the potential of educators, and its role in creating a competitive atmosphere that elevates their capabilities. And it leads them to unleash their stored energies necessary to enhance young people’s knowledge and skills.

The award, which was launched in 2007, now occupies a place befitting it at the national and regional levels; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Award has finally approved the names of the winners of its fourteenth session, and they are 27, including 16 from inside the country, and 11 from the Arab world; What constitutes a vital addition to the educational process, enhances the values ​​of discovering creative people, establishes a culture of excellence in the various elements of the educational process, and opens new horizons of leadership for them to launch initiatives that enhance their educational performance and are reflected in the education process nationally and in the Arab world.

The Khalifa Award for Education, which has turned into a pioneering institution that undertakes to contribute to spreading the culture of excellence and creativity, honoring distinguished competencies and attracting them, indicates the interest of our wise leadership in establishing the values ​​of appreciation of creative people, and rewarding them for their creative and innovative ideas that keep pace with the changes of the present, and prepare for the future in a proactive manner. ; The award includes several areas, at the local and Arab levels, such as: public education, people of determination, education and community service, educational research, innovative educational projects, educational authorship for children, and many other themes that stimulate creativity and develop the educational process and for those who fall within it, including teachers and institutions Educational and students.

The spread of the culture of excellence came thanks to the keenness of our wise leadership, represented by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to consolidate the values ​​of creativity and innovation, and to honor and attract distinguished competencies, to turn this into a general approach followed by the UAE and rooted in vital sectors All, especially those sectors that are in direct contact with people, influence the process of building and development, and take him to a future that will be the first contributor to his industry, in a way that enhances the state’s position and preserves its gains in global competitiveness indicators.

* From the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.