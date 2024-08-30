His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, offered their condolences on the death of the late Samia Sultan Bakhit Al Aryani, wife of Abdullah Ali Rashid Ghulaita Al Qamzi.

During their visit to the mourning majlis in Al Foah area in Al Ain, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed expressed their sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant her a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.