11 Emirati universities are among the top 1,000 universities in the world according to the “QS” classification by Quacquarelli Simond International QS, a British company for higher education analytics, including two universities among the top 300 universities in the world, which reflects the UAE’s position as a regional and global center for education. Higher Education, and a preferred educational destination for academic students and professors.

In detail, the “QS” classification for the year 2024 included Khalifa University, which ranked 230 in the world, the United Arab Emirates University ranked 290, the American University of Sharjah ranked 364, the University of Sharjah 465, Ajman University 551, the Canadian University in Dubai 551, and Abu Dhabi University. 580, the American University in Dubai 601 – 610, Al Ain University 611 – 620, Zayed University 701 – 710, in addition to the University of Dubai between 801 and 805.

The new classification “QS 2024” compared 1,499 higher education institutions in 104 countries and regions around the world. The 20th edition of the classification was distinguished by its inclusion of three new measures, including employment, sustainability, and the international research network. The classification showed that UAE universities achieved the third position in the Arab world in terms of the number of Globally ranked universities, after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which topped the Arab list with 16 universities, followed by the Arab Republic of Egypt with 15 universities.

The results of the “QS 2024” classification were based on the analysis of 17.5 million academic papers and expert opinions of more than 240,000 faculty members and academic staff. Sharjah, and seven other Emirati universities were included in the list of the best 1000 universities, namely: Ajman University, the Canadian University in Dubai, Abu Dhabi University, the American University in Dubai, Al Ain University, Zayed University, in addition to the University of Dubai.

For its part, Quacquarelli Simond International QS confirmed that the UAE showed the best global environmental systems for higher education, and 81% of the UAE institutions made progress in the classification due to its high global reputation. 50 universities in the world in this indicator, and the UAE leads the world in the percentage of international students, as there are four of its universities among the top 10 universities in the world in this indicator, in addition to its serious work in standards related to research and sustainability, noting that the attractive academic environment In the UAE, the abundance of educational resources has made it a desirable destination for foreign talent.