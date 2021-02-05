Khalil Ailbouni

Khalifa Al-Youssef, one of the pioneers who provided unique services to the homeland at a difficult time when resources were scarce, and educated and able to carry out the tasks of the government to serve the nation and the people were scarce, and they were sincere services and efforts that led our march to the progress and prosperity we have reached.

History records the Caliph Al-Youssef his prominent political role with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the direction of unifying the Emirates and establishing the Union State, even though he passed away before he witnessed the birth of the state. He also had great efforts in developing the UAE economy and transforming it from an economy dependent on a single commodity, oil, to an economy based on several pillars, with multiple sources of income.

Al Suwaidi and Al Bu Mahir

And the caliph of bin Yusef bin Ahmed bin Ubaid al-Suwaidi, is the brother of the late, God Almighty willing, Amir bin Yusuf, and the forgiven, God willing, Ausha bint Yusuf, and he belongs to the Suwaidi family on the father’s side, as for the mother’s side, he is related to the Bu Mahir His mother, Maseefah bint Muhammad bin Abdullah bin Mani ‘bin Aylan, son of Fadil al-Muhairi, and her father Muhammad from the sheikhs of the Bu Muhair tribe, and the cousin of Sheikh Maneh bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

Beginnings and positions

Khalifa Al-Youssef was born in 1915 in Abu Dhabi, and due to the lack of regular schools at that time, he obtained the basics of education from what was provided by some of the visiting clerics and poets to Abu Dhabi, and this explains to us how this man was able to do works that need literate learners to do them.

At the age of twenty-five, specifically in 1940, he assumed the position of political advisor to the ruler of Abu Dhabi and head of the ruler’s court at the time, the late Sheikh Shakhbout bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and he continued in the position until 1966.

His work was not limited to managing the ruler’s office, but his activities extended to establishing the National Bank of Abu Dhabi in March 1968, and chairing the board of directors of the bank as the first national bank in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and in May 1969 he became a member of the Abu Dhabi Planning Council established by Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him. He also held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Municipal Council of Abu Dhabi Municipality in August 1969, and in September 1969 he became a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Days before his death, he held the position of Vice President and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Municipalities and Agriculture in Abu Dhabi, and he only continued in that position for a few days, as he moved next to his Lord on the thirteenth of August 1971.

Notable success

The late Khalifa Al-Youssef assumed these positions and continued in them until the day of his death, confirming that he was armed with knowledge, innate intelligence and the leadership personality that enabled him to attest to the success he was attested to by all in all those tasks and responsibilities that he assumed during the reign of two great rulers of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Shakhbout and Sheikh Zayed, have mercy on them Allah.

At the same time, Khalifa Al-Yusef was running the business of his late father, the late Yusef bin Ahmed bin Obaid Al-Suwaidi, as he was the eldest of his brothers, and his father had a shipping boat called (Dow) or (Dar Al-Salam) that imported rice, sugar and various types of consumables that Abu Dhabi needed in that. The difficult time of Bahrain.

And his trade expanded and extended to include exclusive agencies for a number of companies and food and industrial products, including the British Petroleum Company (BP) and Vauxhall Motors, and his trucks were known as (Al-Nashalah).

Distinctive qualities

Khalifa bin Yusuf had distinguished qualities since his childhood, and was known for calm and patience, as he had a positive spirit of initiative and was a man of the nation known for his loyalty, integrity and sincerity in work and was known for his loyalty to leadership, all of which qualities that qualified him to assume many responsibilities in the era of Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan Al Nahyan And Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.