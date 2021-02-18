The General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education has begun interviewing the candidates who meet the criteria for the fields offered for the 14th session, while the names of the winners will be announced next April.

The Secretary-General of the Award, Amal Al-Afifi, stressed the importance of this stage, which comes within the timetable for the current session, and a number of specialists in the fields proposed for this session participate in it. She explained that the interviews are conducted via remote communication technology in compliance with the precautionary and preventive measures, and that the arbitrators shall complete them “virtually” with the candidates who meet the criteria at the local and Arab levels, noting that the award has developed the technical structure of its website by employing the latest advanced technologies that ensure confidentiality during the reception. And evaluation of requests.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

