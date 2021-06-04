Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Major General Khalifa Mohammed Mubarak Al Khaili, Director of the Finance and Services Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, participated in the Emirati Genome Program project, under the slogan “For the Future of Our Generations”, which is implemented by G42 in cooperation with the Department of Health, and organized by the Abu Dhabi Police Medical Services Department. The rational leadership is to improve the health care provided to citizens to draw the embryonic reference map for UAE citizens, identify genetic diseases and their fetal traits, develop the health service and develop a treatment and preventive plan for the community, based on the results of the citizens’ genetic analysis. Major General Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili stressed that this project is a pioneer in anticipating the future of the health care sector, and entering a new era of genetic medicine based on the use of genetic information as part of clinical care, with the aim of enhancing the prevention of genetic and chronic diseases, such as obesity, diabetes, blood pressure, cancers and asthma, and access To a personalized treatment for each patient, according to genetic factors, through the use of genetic sciences and innovative modern techniques on genetic profiling and sequencing to identify genetic fingerprint.