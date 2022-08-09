Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and President of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works implemented urgent relief It included food and medical aid to brotherly Sudan, containing 380 tons of basic foodstuffs and 4.5 tons of medicines, intended for the affected and displaced people in Darfur states.

In addition to food and medical aid, eight wells have been started to extract potable water, four of them in East Darfur and four in West Darfur. The food aid included basic items such as rice, flour, sugar, milk, tea and lentils, as well as personal care products.

The Foundation said that continuing to provide food and medical aid to Sudan comes in implementation of the directives of the UAE’s senior leadership and confirms the strong and distinguished relations between the two countries and the UAE’s keenness to continue providing relief to thousands of displaced people fleeing the tribal conflict in West Darfur.