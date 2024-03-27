According to the Amsterdam dean of the Bar Association, Khalid Kasem acted in a disciplinary culpable manner by offering to pay 'a third party'. The presenter and former lawyer receives a warning for this. The dean has not found evidence that Kasem actually bribed an official. That is the outcome of the investigation, which started after the AD published in January about sound recordings made by Peter R. de Vries.

