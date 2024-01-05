In a recorded conversation with Peter R. de Vries from 2019, presenter and former lawyer Khalid Kasem acknowledges that he bribed an official with the aim of getting a client released earlier. Kasem denies: “Let it be clear that I have never been guilty of official bribery.” Kasem has temporarily resigned from his duties at BNNVara.

