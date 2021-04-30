His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said that “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day” is an occasion to honor the role of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in establishing the process of giving in the United Arab Emirates, and the name of Zayed will remain engraved In the memory of humanitarian work around the world, it is being guided by everyone and everyone in the field of humanitarian work.

In a speech on this occasion, His Highness added that the state’s celebration of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work” sheds light on the path of this leader who presented to the world a unique example of human giving to humanity, until the Sheikh Zayed School in humanitarian work became a source of renewed inspiration for the whole world, and the approach that his children followed. And his grandchildren after him, so that the UAE will always remain in the lead in all humanitarian fields.

His Highness continued, saying: We, the people of the United Arab Emirates, are proud of the modern achievements that have been and continue to be the title of the UAE’s leadership and are issued by the global reports of the largest donors of charitable aid around the world. And giving, and following his path, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, who took it upon himself to complete the construction of this gigantic edifice for our country, and follow in the footsteps of his father, in the march of goodness, growth, construction and development.