His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, which falls on the 19th of the holy month of Ramadan every year, is a memory that will remain immortal in the hearts of the Emirati people and the hearts of the peoples of the world. A patriotism in which we recall the values ​​of giving and giving established by the role model of humanity and the builder of the renaissance of charitable work, stressing that the biography of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, will remain a beacon that illuminates the path of present and future generations.