His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the official opening of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi-Abu Dhabi, the first branch outside India in the world of the prestigious Indian institution specializing in research and higher education in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

His Highness also witnessed the launch of strategic educational partnerships between the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi and its new branch in Abu Dhabi and a leading group of higher education institutions in the emirate, including Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, and Zayed University.

Under this partnership, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi will collaborate with Khalifa University through academic research programmes, use of research facilities and scientific laboratories, and supervision of student and faculty exchange programmes to support efforts to exchange expertise and knowledge.

The partnership with Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will also allow for participation in joint research projects, exchange of students at the postgraduate level, and holding seminars and scientific meetings.

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence will participate in joint research, by allocating joint grants to support basic research projects, in addition to cooperating in organizing short-term educational and training programs, and hosting applied training programs for students.

Through this partnership, Zayed University will host student and faculty exchange programs, collaborate in the fields of education and research, jointly supervise graduation research, and organize academic events including joint conferences, research seminars, student competitions, and scientific workshops in various academic disciplines.

During an inspection tour of the various facilities of the educational institution, His Highness was briefed on the institute’s academic programmes, including the Bachelor of Technology programme in Energy Engineering, and the Engineering and Computer Science programme, which aim to provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to find innovative solutions to energy-related challenges and contribute to shaping the digital future. His Highness was also briefed on the main themes of the Master of Sustainability and Energy Transition programme, which aims to prepare a new generation of future leaders in the field of sustainability to continue supporting global efforts to implement sustainable solutions in the transition to renewable energy.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan pointed out that the opening of the institute is in line with the vision of the wise leadership to provide all appropriate conditions to establish a diverse and integrated global destination for educational opportunities and dissemination of knowledge, consolidating Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to confront the challenges of climate change and prepare a generation of future leaders in the field of sustainability.

His Highness stressed that the opening of branches of international institutes and universities in the emirate reflects the competitiveness of the national higher education system, which contributes to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global destination for research and development, and providing national cadres with the skills and competencies necessary to keep pace with the aspirations and strategic objectives of vital sectors with national priority.

His Highness was accompanied during this visit by Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Technology and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Development and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chair of the Board of Trustees of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; Sarah Awad Musallam, Chairperson of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi; Mubarak Hamad Al Muhairi, Undersecretary of the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi; Reema Al Mukarrab Al Muhairi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Zayed University and Executive Director of Strategic Affairs at the Executive Affairs Authority of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Sanjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates; Professor Ranjan Banerjee, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi; and Professor Shantanu Roy, Executive Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi – Abu Dhabi.

The Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi Abu Dhabi was established under a Memorandum of Understanding in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and the Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of India, Narendra Modi, in July 2023, between the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, the Indian Ministry of Education, and the Indian Institute of Technology – Delhi.

The cooperation enhances the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries and reflects the shared vision of the two sides to focus on the areas of educational excellence, innovation, knowledge exchange, and investment in human capital, as a strategic priority and the cornerstone of the future of long-term economic progress and comprehensive sustainable development.

