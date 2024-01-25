His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the sixth edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition “UMEX” and Simulation and Training Exhibition “SIMTEX”, which are held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC).

During the visit, His Highness met with a number of decision makers, experts and entrepreneurs from participating national and international companies.

His Highness was briefed on the latest developments and technologies in the unmanned systems industries in the defense and civil sectors. His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the United Arab Emirates’ keenness to attract advanced technologies and technologies, thus strengthening its position as a leading center in the modern industries sector.

His Highness pointed out Abu Dhabi's keenness to promote innovation in the field of unmanned systems, by taking advantage of the advanced technology system in the emirate, which allows for strategic partnerships and enhancing talent to continue developing the sector.