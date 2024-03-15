His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the headquarters of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in Abu Dhabi, coinciding with the celebration of Emirati Children’s Day, which falls on March 15 of each year.

His Highness was briefed on the efforts and initiatives led by the Council in the field of motherhood and childhood care, under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also reviewed the most prominent programs implemented by the Council, with the aim of raising the level of care, care and follow-up of motherhood and childhood affairs, and providing the necessary support in various fields, especially educational, health, cultural, social, psychological and pedagogical, and achieving the security and safety of the child and mother, and following up And evaluating development plans to achieve the desired well-being, while encouraging the completion of studies and research and disseminating a comprehensive culture of childhood and motherhood.

During this visit, His Highness met with a number of members of the Children’s Advisory Council and the Emirati Children’s Parliament, in addition to UNICEF’s youth ambassadors to the COP28 Conference of the Parties, stressing that His Highness represented an honorable model of persistent people of the nation and a role model in willpower and determination to succeed, and the fruit of their efforts. The fruits of the wise leadership’s investment in building a generation capable of continuing the path of progress and uplifting the nation.

His Highness stressed that the wise leadership attaches the utmost importance to investing in providing a safe and secure environment for raising children as they are a basic building block for building a future state. Today’s children are tomorrow’s leaders and future makers who continue with their help to complete the process of achievements and bear responsibility for achieving the nation’s aspirations and ambitions.

The child members gave a presentation on the Council’s efforts and role in empowering children, developing national strategic policies and plans to promote and protect the rights of children and mothers, improving their quality of life, and its cooperation with government and private agencies in launching initiatives and projects aimed at improving health and educational care services for children.

At the conclusion of this tour, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the gains achieved by the Council in the past 20 years came thanks to the support of the wise leadership, which has always surrounded mothers and children with its care, in addition to the keenness of Her Highness the “Mother of the Emirates” to take care of motherhood and childhood affairs. In order to provide the appropriate conditions for a healthy environment that contributes to raising children on the national values ​​inherent in Emirati society.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by the Head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, the Minister of State for Early Education and Head of the Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi, Sarah Awad Muslim, and the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash.

On this occasion, the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Al-Reem bint Abdullah Al-Falasi, confirmed that the Council works side by side with its partners in various sectors, to ensure the protection of children’s rights and enhance awareness about the importance of health care and early education, as well as the psychological and social development of children, and the application of best practices. Developing new policies and strategies that take into account future changes and the challenges of the times.

She said that the Council works according to a clear strategic vision aimed at ensuring the rights of mothers and children, and unifying all efforts to provide the best services and programs that ensure the growth and development of children in a safe and stimulating environment, and achieving important achievements that contribute to building a society that provides all means of care and protection for mothers and children, under the directives of His Highness. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Emirates), thanks to the continuous support and generous care given by our wise leadership to issues of motherhood and childhood.