His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, met with the Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong. During the meeting, which was held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Singapore.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is keen to extend bridges of friendship and cooperation with all countries,” noting that His Highness the President of the State attaches special importance to strengthening Cooperating with the Republic of Singapore, mutually benefiting from the development and economic experience of both countries, and working to explore additional qualitative areas that serve both parties. His Highness pointed to the common desire to enhance and increase the volume of economic and trade cooperation, and to support Emirati and Singaporean companies, to benefit from the investment opportunities available in various priority areas, especially supporting research and development initiatives in the technological field, which contributes to advancing development and prosperity in the two countries.