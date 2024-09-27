His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, offered his condolences to the honorable martyrs of the nation, Nahyan Abdullah Ahmed Al Marzouqi, Nasser Mohammed Yousef Abdullah Al Balushi, Abdulaziz Saeed Sabt Al Taniji, and Ahmed Mohammed Rashid Al Shehhi, who were involved in an accident while performing their duty in… The state, during His Highness’s visit to the funeral councils in the Al Shawamikh area in Abu Dhabi, in the Al Raqayeb and Al Hamidiyah areas in the Emirate of Ajman, and in the Dibba Al Fujairah area in the Emirate of Fujairah.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the families and relatives of the martyrs, praying to the Almighty God to shower them with His vast mercy and contentment, to dwell them in His spacious gardens, and to inspire their families and relatives with patience and solace, asking the Almighty God to place them in the homes of martyrs and friends.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the nation’s righteous martyrs are a source of pride and honor, and their sacrifices will remain badges of honor and role models for present and future generations in their dedication to serving and loving the nation.

During the performance of condolences, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

