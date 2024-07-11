His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended the graduation ceremony of the 33rd joint course of the Joint Command and Staff College, which was held yesterday at the college’s headquarters in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness congratulated the graduates of the course, wishing them success in their leadership tasks and responsibilities to carry out their mission towards the nation, and contribute to preserving its gains and promoting its interests. He urged them to employ the academic and cognitive skills and experiences they have acquired, combining theoretical and practical aspects, in order to enhance the readiness and efficiency of the institutions to which they belong.

His Highness stressed the keenness of the wise leadership to qualify national leaders in various military and security positions, in order to consolidate the culture of excellence and leadership adopted by the Armed Forces institutions in preparing leaders and providing their units with competencies capable of supporting national efforts, keeping pace with contemporary security changes and challenges, and the requirements of future crises.

His Highness praised the role of the Joint Command and Staff College in qualifying and preparing officers to assume leadership positions in the armed forces, according to the latest military curricula and sciences, and focusing on strategic research and analysis, to contribute to building a future vision for the role of military capabilities in preserving peace, and providing the necessary support to disaster-stricken areas in times of crisis, and other humanitarian operations that require coordination and joint planning between all military units, regardless of their formations and field, logistical and administrative specializations.

The graduation ceremony began with the playing of the UAE national anthem, followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. After that, the Commander of the Joint Command and Staff College, Brigadier General Saeed Salmeen Al Alawi, delivered a speech in which he welcomed the ceremony’s sponsor and the attendees. He said: Today, the Joint Command and Staff College paints a picture of time and place. The one who issued the decree establishing it was the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul. The one who raised its flag, inaugurated its buildings and its first session was Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him. The one who drew its features, formulated its policy, led its planning team and chose its location was His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him. Today, the college has been honored by your generous patronage of the graduation ceremony of the 33rd joint session, so that its blessed journey may continue.

The Commander of the Joint Command and Staff College praised the insightful vision and penetrating insight of His Highness the President of the State, the wise government, and the loyal men among his sons, who have formed and continue to form a wonderful model built on solid foundations and firm principles, as they have been able to place the United Arab Emirates among the ranks of advanced countries with unparalleled and limitless ambition, and the country has witnessed achievement after achievement in various fields and at all levels.

He said that the clear vision, goals and objectives formulated at the national and strategic level were the basis upon which the College’s 2030 Strategy was built, and its reference is the Ministry of Defense’s military strategy, the National Security Strategy, and the 10 principles for the next 50 years, with this session being its first product.

The College Commander explained that the most important principles and objectives of the strategy are to make this promising edifice a scientific and academic edifice at the regional and global levels, applying the highest standards of evaluation and assessment, to keep pace with the state’s policy of digital transformation, e-learning, scientific research, and the use of artificial intelligence.

The College Commander concluded his speech by asking God Almighty to preserve the United Arab Emirates, its leadership and people, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, may God protect him. He also extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for attending and sponsoring the graduation ceremony, sharing the joy of the nation’s sons, and celebrating their achievements in various vital fields. He stressed that the College’s mission and tasks always take the wise and strategic vision of the country’s leadership as a beacon to guide its work in preparing and qualifying military leaders and competencies, which contributes to preserving the nation’s gains and achievements and raising its flag.

At the end of the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan honored a number of outstanding officers and graduates from brotherly and friendly countries, wishing them success in their military careers. His Highness also presented awards and certificates to the graduates, and commemorative photos were taken with them.