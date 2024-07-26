His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, offered his condolences on the death of the late Shamma Ahmed Issa Al Hamli, during his visit to the mourning tent at the home of the late Mohammed bin Ali bin Fadel Al Hamli in the Rabdan area of ​​Abu Dhabi. His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, her children and relatives, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy upon her soul and to grant her a place in Paradise, and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.