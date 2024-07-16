His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, issued a decision to form the “Autonomous Smart Systems Council” in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the aim of enhancing the supportive, stimulating and attractive environment for the development and use of autonomous smart systems in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Council includes Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Mohammed Ali Al Shurafa Al Hammadi, Ahmed Jassim Yousef Al Zaabi, Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Maryam Eid Khamis Al Muhairi, and Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri.

The most prominent responsibilities and tasks of the “Smart Autonomous Systems Council” include proposing and setting a comprehensive and integrated strategy for developing and using smart systems, carrying out related activities, ensuring their safe operation in accordance with best practices, in coordination with all relevant parties, and working to attract investments in these areas, which contributes to consolidating the emirate’s position as a leading and distinguished global destination in this field.

The Council also supervises the development of plans related to supporting and encouraging activities related to smart autonomous systems, and the development of plans to prepare the necessary infrastructure for their development and use, and follow up on their implementation, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

The Council’s responsibilities also include proposing incentives, initiatives and projects necessary to achieve its objectives, proposing legislation, conducting development research and studies related to its field of work, forming support teams for the Council’s work from experts, consultants and technicians, and coordinating with relevant federal agencies.