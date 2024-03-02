His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the final race of the 2024 Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, which will be held from February 29 to March 2, under the slogan “20 years of making history.”

This race was also attended by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of His Majesty the King and Chairman of the Supreme Council for the Environment, and His Highness Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, President of the General Sports Authority, President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and a number of senior members of the honorable royal family, and guests of the Kingdom during this global sporting event.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed praised the efforts of the entities organizing the “Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix,” praising the Kingdom’s distinguished achievements in organizing major international sporting events that contribute to consolidating Bahrain’s position on the global sports tourism map.

It should be noted that the Bahrain International Circuit includes five different tracks, and its main and largest track in Formula 1 races is 5,412 kilometers long. The circuit can attract more than 100,000 visitors during race days, and the main platform of the circuit accommodates more than 10,000 spectators. The circuit, which hosted the first edition of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in the Middle East in 2004, also hosts more than 400 events every year, as it forms a platform to encourage motorsport in Bahrain and the region.

During this reception, His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Fahd Mohammed Salem bin Kardos Al Ameri, the UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and a number of senior officials.