His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, witnessed part of the competitions of the sixth stage of the “Emirates Tour 2023”, and His Highness was keen to welcome all the riders participating in the fifth edition of the race as they passed the most prominent landmarks. Abu Dhabi Emirate.
This penultimate stage of the race, which is known as the “Dar Stage”, extends for a distance of 166 km, and starts from Yas Island, “Warner Brothers”, passing through the distinctive landmarks of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and ending with the breakwater on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.
His Highness praised the role of the “Emirates Tour” in highlighting the capabilities that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi possesses, confirming its ability to host and organize various major events and tournaments, and to enhance its position as a global center for cycling.
His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed launched the “Bike Abu Dhabi” platform in November 2021 to encourage community members to practice cycling, to strengthen the infrastructure for this important sport, as well as to support the emirate’s ambition to become a leading destination in hosting international cycling events. Aerobics for amateurs and professionals.
His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Aldar Properties Company, and Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.
It is noteworthy that the “Emirates Tour”, organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, is the only global race classified by the International Cycling Federation in the “World Tour” series in the Middle East. The riders travel a distance of 1,028.2 km through the seven stages of the race, during which they tour the most important landmarks of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and other emirates of the country, which vary in their geographical nature and distinctive terrain.
