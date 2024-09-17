His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, attended part of the activities of the World Facilities Exhibition and Conference 2024, which is being held at the ADNEC Abu Dhabi Center until September 18..

During the visit, His Highness inspected a number of pavilions participating in the exhibition, where he was briefed on the latest innovations in the global facilities management sector, and reviewed the efforts of the entities participating in the event in the field of developing sustainability in the water and electricity sectors..

During his tour of the exhibition halls, His Highness praised the efforts of the various participating companies and institutions, and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions and technologies that contribute to enhancing the sustainability of facilities, in accordance with the highest specifications and standards followed in this field locally and globally..

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; His Excellency Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Department of Energy; His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC and its Group of Companies; and Jasim Husain Thabet, Group CEO and Managing Director of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).“

It is worth noting that the World Utilities Exhibition and Conference 2024, hosted by Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and organized by dmg events, under the slogan “Towards a Safe and Sustainable Future for the Utilities Sector”, is a global platform for exchanging knowledge and innovative experiences in the field of sustainable utilities development..

This year’s edition is attended by more than 12,000 global specialists and experts from various stages of the value chain in the water and electricity sectors..

The event will witness the holding of a number of strategic and specialized meetings and gatherings, and the organization of more than 110 sessions with the participation of more than 280 speakers, 10 Ministers of Energy and Water, and more than 1,400 delegates and experts..