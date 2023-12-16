His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, expressed great sadness and sorrow over the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the sisterly State of Kuwait, praying to the Almighty God to cover him with his vast mercy, and to inspire Kuwait, its people, and the honorable Al-Sabah family. Patience and fortitude.

His Highness said: “We have lost a great stature and a loyal leader who served his country and its people for decades, through which he contributed to strengthening Kuwait’s position regionally and internationally. He also contributed, along with his fellow leaders, to strengthening the process of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.”