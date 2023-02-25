His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense today, to review the progress of Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2”, and His Highness was received by His Excellency Major General Saleh bin Mejren Al-Amiri, Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defense.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the latest developments in Operation “The Gallant Knight / 2” and its achievements during the phase of rapid response to the needs of those affected by the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria, by operating an air bridge to transport search and rescue teams, medical equipment and necessary aid, and establishing a field hospital to perform operations. Its noble humanitarian mission is to support brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey and to alleviate the suffering of families affected by the earthquake.

His Highness was also briefed on the plans for implementing the recovery and rehabilitation phase, and praised the efforts of the personnel in the Joint Operations Command in accomplishing the tasks and duties entrusted to them with high efficiency in the rapid response phase of the operation. His Highness also praised the achievements of the search and rescue teams, which proved their readiness and ability to deal quickly with various types of disasters and emergency crises.