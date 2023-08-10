His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the marine research vessel “Jeeon”, which was developed by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, and is the first research vessel of its kind at the state level.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the modern scientific equipment and laboratories on the ship.

His Highness also met the Emirati work team, and a group of scientists and researchers in marine life, who are supervising the implementation of the Authority’s “Ocean World Discovery” project, with the aim of monitoring and protecting marine biodiversity, and finding appropriate solutions to the effects of climate change, which contributes to strengthening national efforts in The field of marine sciences, by providing a reliable and advanced scientific platform that meets the needs of marine research inside and outside the country.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by the Managing Director of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, and the Secretary General of the Environment Authority in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri.

The vessel, which is estimated to be 50 meters long, will operate in the territorial waters of the UAE, and will enable the authority to complete the study of the marine environment and fish wealth in waters with a depth of more than 10 meters. About 30 people will work on board the ship, which is called “Jiyeon”, which symbolizes one of the finest, rarest and most valuable types of pearls in the Arabian Gulf region, and it includes the latest marine research equipment in the Middle East region. It includes six laboratories for studying marine samples on the ship, and a remotely operated diving vehicle.

The Secretary-General of the Authority said that the development of a research ship affiliated with the Authority confirms “the keenness of the leadership and government of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to support the scientific approach adopted by the Authority, in order to enhance efforts for sustainable management of the marine environment, and to preserve healthy aquatic ecosystems, especially in the oceans, and the ship will also help in Understanding the effects of the climate change phenomenon to work on developing appropriate solutions to address it.

She added, “Our new ship will contribute to supporting Abu Dhabi’s efforts to preserve the environment and marine biodiversity in the emirate, and the country’s marine resources.”

She explained that the ship has the ability to conduct comprehensive marine and fish surveys, including basic marine environmental surveys in deep water, fish resource assessment surveys, coral reef and seagrass habitat survey, study of marine water quality and sediment, and marine biology surveys. The ship will also play an important role in developing strategic plans to ensure the recovery and sustainability of fish stocks.

Through this ship, the Authority will implement a number of environmental initiatives, the most important of which is the Ocean Blue Carbon Assessment Project for Ocean Fisheries, through which the first oceanic blue carbon assessment survey for fisheries in the region will be implemented; In support of the UAE’s strategic initiative to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

A basic survey of the marine environment will also be conducted to identify vital sites for biodiversity, set priorities for preserving the marine environment and biodiversity, as well as conduct surveys to map and monitor marine habitats, including seagrass and coral reefs, and monitor habitats in the emirate’s deep waters. Marine wildlife surveys will also be conducted, which include recording species and general distribution of marine mammals and threatened species in the emirate’s waters, in addition to conducting a survey of marine water quality, using ship equipment, salinity, temperature and depth sensors (known as CTD), plankton nets and taking devices. Sediment samples for water quality analysis at different depths.

The Jiewon will also conduct a fishery resource assessment survey to obtain updated stock size estimates, provide comparisons with abundance estimates from previous surveys, and conduct biological studies. Work will be done to determine a baseline for the DNA of the main fish species in the country, while studying the complete genome sequence of more than 10 major fish species, as the survey combines techniques for collecting marine organisms and using underwater sound wave techniques.

The authority, in cooperation with the company (G42) and the Ocean X Corporation, equipped the research vessel with the latest global technology to study the DNA of marine organisms and fish, during the surveys that the authority will conduct. An integrated database will be prepared for those species, linked to the genetic sequence, and used Technology for the first time in the world on board a research vessel that is considered the most advanced in the field of marine science.